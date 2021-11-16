Idaho lawmakers advance vaccine worker comp legislation

The bill was among other COVID-19 legislation advanced by lawmakers on Tuesday while other legislation appeared to stall.

BOISE, Idaho — Proposed Idaho legislation making it easier for Idaho employees to get worker compensation if they become ill after taking an employee-mandated vaccine has been approved by a House panel.

Also advancing on the House side was an anti-mask mandate bill. Another bill is aimed at preventing what backers call discrimination based on vaccine status.

A fourth bill advanced that would prohibit questioning the sincerity of people claiming religious exemptions from vaccinations.

The full House could speed up the process and vote Tuesday to send the bills to the Senate.





