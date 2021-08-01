Watch live at noon: Idaho COVID-19 Advisory Committee meets to discuss priority groups, Stage 2 rollout

You can watch the meeting from noon until 12:50 p.m. live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho could be changing who gets the COVID-19 vaccine and when.



The committee on immunization practices is recommending that the state include high risk people over the age of 75 in Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, which currently consists of all frontline workers, from first responders to teachers.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee plans to vote on the potential change at its meeting today, and make a decision on when Idaho moves on from Phase 1, which includes health care workers as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

That meeting is set for noon.

Agenda highlights include an update on vaccine in Idaho, adverse event reporting in Idaho, and priority subgroup clarification, among others.

There is currently no timeframe for when Idaho will enter Phase 2. In the meantime, the committee is trying to vaccinate at least 70% of any category before they proceed.



Meanwhile, Idaho's COVID positivity rate is on the rise.

It's back up to roughly 16 percent, which is a 3 percent increase from the previous week.

The state is reporting another thousand plus cases of COVID and 24 new virus-related deaths.