Bill aims to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations in Idaho

The measure was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday.
Credit: KTVB
File image of COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation intended to speed up Idaho coronavirus vaccinations that includes a $5,000 fine for businesses that fail to report they're hanging onto unused doses has been introduced. 

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday cleared the way for a public hearing for the bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. John Gannon and Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug. 

The bill would require businesses to administer 70% of vaccination doses within two weeks of receiving them. Unused doses would be sent to a different entity that could use them. 

More than 91,000 Idaho residents have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine. More than 29,000 have received both doses.

   

