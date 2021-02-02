Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho Health and Welfare to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The news conference comes as Idaho struggles to keep up with demand for the vaccine.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story and on the KTVB YouTube page.

Idaho has struggled to keep up with demand for the vaccine. On Monday, the state expanded eligibility to Idahoans over age 65, a large population group.

By 9 a.m. that same day, both St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus announced that all available appointments had been booked. More appointments will become available once more vaccine supply is received.

More than 269,000 Idahoans fall into this stage of the vaccine rollout. The rollout was expanded to those over 65 after first being made available to teachers, healthcare workers, emergency responders, corrections employees, and assisted living facility residents and workers, among others.

Due to Idaho's limited supply of doses, many healthcare providers are working to vaccinate the most vulnerable seniors first, with some only accepting appointments from people age 80 and up.

Idaho is one of just two states that have vaccinated less than 6% of its population. As of Tuesday morning, 103,378 Idahoans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 22,800 had received both doses.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little announced that the state would move out of Stage 2 of the coronavirus reopening plan and into Stage 3. The relaxed COVID-19 restrictions across the state come in response to a downward trend of new infections and hospitalizations.

Under the new stage, gathering size caps will rise from 10 people to 50 people. Religious and political expression, education, and healthcare activities are exempt from the group size limits.

Sporting events are also exempt so long as organizers follow the Idaho State Board of Education COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Despite easing restrictions, Little warned that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

"This is not a signal to let up on our collective good efforts," Little said. "We must stay vigilant."

