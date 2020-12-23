CDC: 1 million Americans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC tally also said that more than 9 million vaccinations have been shipped across the country.

WASHINGTON — More than one million Americans have received a coronavirus vaccine, according to a tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the tally said 1,008,025 people in the U.S. had a COVID-19 vaccine administered. The count added that more than 9.4 million vaccinations have been shipped across the country.

Pfizer's vaccine was the first to be approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. It has now been joined by another two-shot vaccine from Moderna, developed in close collaboration with the National Institutes of Health. The government began shipping the Pfizer vaccine to states last week, and the one from Moderna this week.

The current wave of COVID-19 is straining hospitals in a number of states, from California to Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma to Rhode Island. Having better treatments would help keep patients out of intensive care, improving their chances of survival and reducing the burden and stress on hospital staff.

The priority groups for the first vaccination include health care workers and nursing home residents. Gradually more Americans will have access to the free vaccines, which have been shown to be highly effective in clinical studies undertaken so far.

After early failures with testing, Trump administration officials are hoping to write a very different ending with vaccines. Operation Warp Speed has financed the development, manufacture and distribution of millions of doses, with the goal of providing a free vaccine to any American who wants one.