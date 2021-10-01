Two Coeur d'Alene school board members resign days after heated meeting on masking

At its next regular Board meeting, Oct. 4, the Board will be asked to accept the resignations and declare vacancies in Zones 3 and 4.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene School District is announcing today that two of its school board members, Tambra Pickford and chair Jennifer Brumley, have resigned as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Here's the message going out to parents:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Two members of the Board of Trustees for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools are stepping down from the Board, effective immediately. Board Chair Jennifer Brumley (Zone 4) and Trustee Tambra Pickford (Zone 3) have notified Board Clerk Lynn Towne of their intent to resign.

At its next regular Board meeting, Oct. 4, the Board will be asked to accept the resignations and declare vacancies in Zones 3 and 4.

Chair Brumley was appointed to the Board in September 2018 and selected to serve as Chair in January.

“It has been my honor to represent this community and serve our students, families and educators as a member of the Coeur d’Alene School Board these past three years,” Chair Brumley said. “Although my term will end this December, I have decided to leave the board early to focus on professional and family priorities. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees this year, and I am proud of the positive change the Board and District administration have worked on together since 2018. I am hopeful that momentum continues as we strive for excellent public schools with strong community support.”

Trustee Pickford was elected to the Board in May 2015 and re-elected (by declaration) in November 2019.

“Regrettably I must step down from the Board of Trustees. I no longer am able to devote the considerable amount of time that this position requires,” Trustee Pickford said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve alongside so many amazing people these past six years. We have an incredible school district here, and I want to thank all of our teachers, administrators and classified employees for their hard work and the dedication to students they provide each and every day.”

Dr. Shon Hocker, Superintendent, said, “It has been my pleasure working with Chair Brumley and Trustee Pickford. They truly care about children and desire to create an exceptional learning environment for all. I would like to thank them for their service. They will be missed.”

Chair Brumley’s term expires at the end of December. A new Trustee representing Zone 4 will be sworn in at the January board meeting, following the outcome of the Nov. 2 election.

Trustee Pickford’s term is set to expire in December 2023. The Board will name a new Zone 3 resident to serve the balance of the term as outlined in Idaho State Code.