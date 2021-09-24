Coeur d'Alene school board meeting on masks called off due to safety concerns, district office on lockdown

According to district officials and those on scene, an angry mob shouted at police and banged on the doors at the center where the meeting was held.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District's Board of Trustees called off a special meeting on Friday to consider a temporary mask mandate due to safety concerns.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside of the Midtown Center Meeting Room on 5th Street, where the special meeting was held, at 1 p.m. on Friday. The agenda listed a reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year, including masking and quarantine.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the board adopted a COVID-19 mitigation operating plan that strongly recommends but does not require masks to be worn in schools.

KREM 2 reporter Morgan Trau, who attended the meeting on Friday, said school board members were worried about safety. According to district officials and Coeur d'Alene Press staff on scene, an angry mob shouted at police and banged on the doors at the Midtown center.

A video tweeted by Trau shows a large group of people standing outside of the meeting room chanting, "No more masks."

The mob, estimated at up to 200 people, then reportedly moved to the district's administrative center on Northwest Boulevard. As of 1:45 p.m., the district office was placed on lockdown for safety precautions. KREM's Morgan Trau reports that protesters are surrounding the office and street after being removed from the meeting area.

From my view of the outside, it is extremely hostile. Expletives are being screamed, police are needing to hold people back and board members are leaving safely.#CDA @KREM2 https://t.co/2bb1MgFhJC pic.twitter.com/qMbJxUS8dp — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) September 24, 2021