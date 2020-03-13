'Mass gatherings' banned at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa Civic Center

Any concert or other event that brings in more than 250 people is prohibited.

NAMPA, Idaho — City of Nampa officials have announced that gatherings of 250 people or more are now banned at the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center as coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S.

The Nampa City Council approved an emergency resolution Friday morning.

"Gatherings of 250 people or more for social, entertainment, commercial, recreational or other activities of any kind are prohibited at the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center," the resolution reads.

The ban goes into effect immediately and will last through March 31. All concerts and other events at the Nampa Civic Center and the Ford Idaho Center will be canceled.

"Both venues are currently working to reschedule all performances from March 13 to March 31 and will provide updates as quickly as possible. Please note fans are encouraged to retain their tickets for a canceled or postponed event," the city wrote in a press release. "The safety and well-being of our residents, first responders, health care workers, employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is a top priority."

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho. As of Friday morning, 131 people in Idaho have been tested.