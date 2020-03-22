If you traveled to Blaine County between March 8-22 you should shelter in place for two weeks

Recent coronavirus cases in Ada County are likely connected to Blaine County, Central District Health officials say.

Central District Health is suggesting a two-week shelter in place for anyone who has recently traveled to Blaine County or surrounding areas, including Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey.

The decision was made after three residents from Ada County and one part-time resident from Valley County tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and confirmed recent travel to Blaine County.

The part-time Valley County resident was tested for COVID-19 in Ada County and is currently recovering there.

The suggestion applies to anyone that traveled to Blaine County between March 8 and March 22.

Blaine County currently has the most confirmed cases out of any county in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website. The county was put on a shelter-in-place order by IDHW on Friday after officials confirmed community spread of coronavirus on Thursday.

Shelter in place is not a county-wide order, but CDH officials are strongly urging those who have recently traveled to Blaine County to "do the right thing".

“While this is guidance and not an official order, we are strongly urging any community members this applies to, to do the right thing. This also applies to anyone who has traveled to states or areas outside of Idaho that are currently under shelter in place orders or where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19,” said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health in a statement. “We all have a personal responsibility to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our community and the entire state of Idaho.”

