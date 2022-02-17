Idaho Health & Welfare board discusses COVID-19 in the Gem State

The board covered the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and monoclonal antibodies.

BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 cases in Idaho are trending down, but transmission in the community is still very high. More than 2,000 new cases were reported Thursday alone.

Members of the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met on Thursday and heard from state public health officials who said hospitals are still feeling the pressure from COVID. Even though crisis standards of care have been deactivated, and patient numbers are down, they said illnesses among hospital staff have the capacity "tipping toward the fragile side."

During Thursday's meeting, the board sought to get a better understanding of how the coronavirus is affecting people in the Gem State.

Health leaders add there are slightly more fully vaccinated people in the hospital with COVID-19 than before, but this is only a very small difference. Previously, 10% of those who were hospitalized for COVID had been fully vaccinated. Now, that number is closer to 15%. Health leaders say the vaccines continue to be effective in greatly reducing the likelihood of someone needing hospitalization, or dying, after becoming infected.

Ivermectin, an antifungal medication, was also asked about during the call. State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said ivermectin is not on the list of medications they're trying to implement because it's not authorized by the FDA for treatment of COVID.

When it comes to monoclonal antibodies and therapeutics, Dr. Hahn revealed in Idaho, the state is getting an allocation of about 200 to 350 doses of Evusheld every week, which is not a lot. She adds this is being used to prevent COVID for those who may be immunocompromised or can’t get the vaccine. It's available to at least one provider in each of Idaho's seven health districts, but they're trying to expand this.

There are also two monoclonal antibody treatments in Idaho being used to treat COVID. Those are Sotrovimab, which has been in the state for several months, and now this week Bebtelovimab, which has been added to the list of therapeutics Idaho can allocate. The challenge is that these medications must be administered by IV, and some clinics can't do that right now.

There are also two oral antiviral medications from Pfizer and Merck. Those are available at least one pharmacy in each public health district. They have only been available for a few weeks, according to Hahn.

You can locate some of these therapeutics here.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus