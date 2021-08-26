Latest Idaho COVID-19 case and vaccine numbers: Interactive graphs and maps tracking the pandemic

Get daily updates and everything you need to know about COVID-19 and the latest vaccine numbers in Idaho.

Since the start of the pandemic:

State health officials attribute the fourth wave of the virus to low vaccination rates and the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is now the dominant variant in Idaho.

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic , COVID-19 cases are once again increasing after steadily decreasing for weeks, with hospitals filling up and statewide ICU units at the highest capacity since the start of the pandemic.

Year-to-year comparison of new daily cases since the first case reported in Idaho:

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

Timeline: New Idaho daily cases reported over the last two weeks

Note: ”Fully vaccinated” includes people who have received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive at least one dose: 53.3 %

Timeline of total number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho and new cases reported:

You can hover over each county to see its latest numbers.

Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that 47% of all Idahoans eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated. Health officials are working to decrease vaccine hesitancy and get as many Idahoans vaccinated as possible.

Gov. Brad Little's office announced on July 27 that the governor does not have any plans to issue new guidance around mask use as the state's positivity rate increases. However, Little plans to closely monitor hospitalizations and case rates.

Marrisa Morrison-Hyer, the press secretary for the state of Idaho, issued the following statement on safety guidance:

Governor Little continues to urge Idahoans to consider CDC guidance on the use of masks and continues to encourage Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine to protect lives and the economy.

A major breakthrough in the vaccine rollout was announced on August 23, 2021, when the FDA announced its full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet received full FDA approval, but are still approved for emergency use.

Timeline of COVID-19 and vaccines in Idaho:

