Latest Idaho COVID-19 case and vaccine numbers: Interactive graphs and maps tracking the pandemic

Get daily updates and everything you need to know about COVID-19 and the latest vaccine numbers in Idaho.
Editor's note: The above video from August 25 focuses on Idaho reaching record-levels for total hospitalizations and patients in the ICU.
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 cases are once again increasing after steadily decreasing for weeks, with hospitals filling up and statewide ICU units at the highest capacity since the start of the pandemic.
State health officials attribute the fourth wave of the virus to low vaccination rates and the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is now the dominant variant in Idaho.
KTVB has closely tracked a variety of data to follow statewide patterns of new COVID-19 case counts, deaths, vaccines administered and more. Keep scrolling to see those interactive graphs displaying Idaho's declining COVID-19 case trend.
This story also contains the most recent information about vaccine rollout and daily updates regarding COVID-19 and the state’s recovery. We update this data every weekday after 5 p.m.
Since the start of the pandemic:
- 2,319 deaths
- 217,053 confirmed and probable cases (173,261 confirmed cases)
- 2,401 vaccine breakthrough cases
- 811,147 people have received a vaccine
- 119,732 recoveries (estimated)
Latest hospitalization data (as of August 25):
- 436 hospitalized with COVID-19
135 in the ICU
Daily numbers: COVID-19 case trends
We will update this section daily with a summary of the latest COVID-19 data reported in Idaho each day.
Thursday, August 26
- 992 total new cases: 778 confirmed, 214 probable
- 3 new deaths reported
- New statewide positivity rate numbers for the week of 8/15 to 8/21:
- Positivity rate latest: (PCR):
- 13.2% (up from 12.6% the previous week and 11.8% two weeks ago)
- 30,375 tests performed (down from 30,619 the week before)
- More positivity rate breakdown:
- Ada – 10.6% (down from 11.5%)
- Canyon – 17.3% (down from 18.1%)
Wednesday, August 25
- 1,019 total new cases: 783 confirmed, 236 probable
- 8 new deaths reported
Tuesday, August 24
- 1,032 total new cases: 698 confirmed, 334 probable
- 7 new deaths reported
- 2,401 vaccine breakthrough cases
Idaho vaccine data as of
Wednesday, August 25
Total vaccine doses administered: 1,472,219
Idahoans with one dose of vaccine: 84,308
Fully-vaccinated Idahoans: 724,235
Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive at least one dose: 53.3%
Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive final dose: 47.8%
Note: ”Fully vaccinated” includes people who have received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
Timeline: New Idaho daily cases reported over the last two weeks
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
This graph is updated on weekdays.
Timeline: Trend in newly reported cases over a 14-day period
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
This graph is updated on weekdays.
Year-to-year comparison of new daily cases since the first case reported in Idaho:
Map and timelines: See new cases and deaths
Map of Idaho confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, deaths, and variant cases by county:
You can hover over each county to see its latest numbers.
Timeline of total COVID-19 related deaths in Idaho:
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
Timeline of total number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho and new cases reported:
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
Latest vaccine info: Including a timeline of vaccines administered
Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that 47% of all Idahoans eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated. Health officials are working to decrease vaccine hesitancy and get as many Idahoans vaccinated as possible.
If you want to make an appointment with a healthcare provider to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
Gov. Brad Little's office announced on July 27 that the governor does not have any plans to issue new guidance around mask use as the state's positivity rate increases. However, Little plans to closely monitor hospitalizations and case rates.
Marrisa Morrison-Hyer, the press secretary for the state of Idaho, issued the following statement on safety guidance:
Governor Little continues to urge Idahoans to consider CDC guidance on the use of masks and continues to encourage Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine to protect lives and the economy.
A major breakthrough in the vaccine rollout was announced on August 23, 2021, when the FDA announced its full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet received full FDA approval, but are still approved for emergency use.
Timeline of COVID-19 and vaccines in Idaho:
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
"Probable" cases are people who have received a positive antigen test but not a lab PCR test, or people showing symptoms who had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, such as a member of the same household.
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine: Where to get a vaccine in Idaho
Numerous providers throughout the state of Idaho are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. As demand for the vaccine has declined in recent months, many facilities have begun offering walk-in vaccination appointments.
Here’s what you need to do to get your vaccine:
Saint Alphonsus
You can schedule a vaccine appointment at Saint Alphonsus by clicking here, but walk-in appointments are generally available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Click here for a full schedule of Saint Alphonsus’ vaccine clinic.
Vaccines are provided at no cost to the patients. Medical insurance cards are accepted for patients with insurance.
In Idaho, minors need a parent's or guardian's signed consent to receive the vaccine. Consent forms in English and Spanish can be found here.
St. Luke's
Walk-ins are accepted at most of St. Luke’s designated COVID-19 vaccine sites, but appointments can still be made through myChart or by calling (208) 381-9500.
Idahoans 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at St. Lukes, but parental consent is required for patients under the age of 18.
Learn more here.
Primary Health
Primary Health is now vaccinating all individuals age 12 and older on a walk-in basis.
For patients age 12-17, Pfizer is the only vaccine available.
All Primary Health locations are offering the Pfizer vaccine, but only certain locations are offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. To find a clinic near you, click here.
Rite Aid
Rite Aid pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine, but only certain vaccines are carried at each pharmacy.
To make an appointment and learn more about vaccine availability, click here.
Note: The Rite Aid website may ask you to confirm your date of birth to assume you are eligible. If you are under the age of 18, you may need parental assistance.
Walgreens
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Idaho and Oregon:
Sign in to your Walgreens.com account, create a new account or schedule an appointment as a guest. You must complete the process as a guest if you’re scheduling an appointment on behalf of someone else. A parent or legal guardian must complete registration for minors under the age of 13, as our sites are not intended for minors under the age of 13. Account creation is subject to age restriction.
Complete a quick eligibility screening.
If you’re eligible, we’ll look for available COVID-19 vaccination appointments based on your age and location.
To schedule an appointment online, click here.
To schedule an appointment by phone, call your local pharmacy or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).
Walmart
Walmart pharmacies announced in early May that walk-up immunizations are now available at all 27 of its pharmacies in Idaho. To schedule an appointment, click here.
Terminology: Definitions of words used in this data
Definitions of key words used to track COVID-19 data
"Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
"Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.
"Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.
"Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.
"Breakthrough cases" refer to the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases identified in a fully vaccinated individual.
