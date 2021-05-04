Walmart to offer walk-up immunizations at all 27 of its pharmacies in Idaho

Walmart says this provides convenient options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Walmart and Sam's Club announced Tuesday that walk-up immunizations are now available at all 27 of its pharmacies in Idaho.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments. Walmart says this provides convenient options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials.

The retail giant says immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.



The company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.



"Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it's even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. "Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don't want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19."



The company launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The GOTV campaign, an extension of the retailer's role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program, provides education materials in their stores and clubs about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccine



As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart is utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities via events and gatherings.

Walmart and Sam's Club continue emphasizing vaccine access in locations that reach customers in vulnerable communities. With the expansion of vaccine supply nationwide, there are now nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam's Club locations administering the vaccine in locations designated as Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location (HRSA).



To encourage vaccination in these communities, Walmart and Sam's Club will continue partnering with national and local non-profits, community partners and faith-based organizations on community vaccine events.



All Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations across Idaho are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

