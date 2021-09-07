Idaho Governor's Cup canceled due to record COVID-19 cases

"This decision was not made lightly," organizers wrote.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — An annual golf tournament aimed at raising scholarship money for Idaho students has been canceled as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike.

The decision to cancel the 2021 Idaho Governor's Cup "was not made lightly," the board of directors for the event wrote.

"We were prepared and looking forward to gathering in just a week. However, our state and many areas of the country are facing an ongoing threat from COVID-19 amidst the Delta variant resurgence," organizers wrote. "Idaho hospitals are reporting record COVID-19 hospitalizations not seen since the onset of the pandemic. Numbers statewide are trending in the wrong direction. Numerous Idaho employers have instituted travel and event participation restrictions aimed at keeping their employees and communities safe."

The event had been scheduled for Sept. 9 to 11 in Sun Valley Idaho.

Twenty-seven high school seniors in the graduating Class of 2021 had been selected to benefit from the scholarships.

"Despite this change, our mission to help Idaho kids stay in Idaho to pursue their higher education goals remains at the forefront of our mind," organizers wrote. "We are working to ensure we can provide as many Governor’s Cup scholarships to the class of 2021 as possible, to ensure Idaho talent remains in our great state."

More information on the cancelation and refunds is available here.

