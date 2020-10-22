Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare partners with volunteer project to help Idahoans find coronavirus testing site

The Get Tested COVID-19 website can now direct Idahoans where to go to be tested for coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) has partnered with Get Tested COVID-19, a volunteer project designed to help people find COVID-19 testing centers, to help Idahoans find their designated testing locations.

"We're excited to make this available for Idahoans who are seeking testing for the virus that causes COVID-19," chief of the Bureau of Community and Environmental Health in the Division of Public Health Sonja Schriever said. "We hope this provides information for individuals about testing availability and testing sites that are close to home.

Idahoans can visit the new testing website, type in their ZIP code and access a map of testing centers within 40 miles of the given ZIP code. The site will provide information about the testing center (if appointments must be made, if an order is needed to get a test, etc.) and basic information, like hours of operation and directions.

The new site will be updated weekly as information on new testing sites becomes available. You can submit information about new testing sites by emailing bceh@dhw.idaho.gov.

