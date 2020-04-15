Idaho coronavirus latest: Watch Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order update live at 11 a.m.

Idaho has 39 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 1,466 confirmed cases.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Hear Idaho Gov. Brad Little speak Wednesday at 11 a.m. (bookmark this page) about what Idaho's doing next as the initial 21-day statewide stay-at-home order expires. We'll have the press conference live on KTVB.COM, KTVB Channel 7 and our YouTube page.

Facts:

Wednesday, April 15

7:30 a.m. -Idaho's stay-at-home order expires today

Watch live at 11 a.m. (bookmark this page) to hear an update from Idaho. Gov. Brad Little on Idaho's stay-at-home order and what next steps the state is taking amid the coronavirus pandemic. We'll also carry the press conference live on KTVB Channel 7 and our YouTube Channel.

In a telephonic town hall hosted by the AARP Tuesday, the governor indicated that a new executive order to be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday will include "metrics" regarding what the state needs to see before stay-at-home and social distancing directives are eased. He did not indicate any plans to ease or lift a statewide stay-at-home order when the current order expires just before midnight Wednesday. See more on Tuesday's town hall here.

Gov. Little's Wednesday press conference and live stream will begin shortly before 11 a.m. here:

Tuesday, April 14

9:01 p.m. - Risch leads the charge on the investigation into WHO's pandemic response

One week after Idaho Sen. Jim Risch called for an investigation into the World Health Organization over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like he's getting his wish. On Tuesday, President Trump announced a plan to halt U.S. payments to the WHO pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China. Risch, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, spoke with KTVB about his role in the investigation, saying, "At the very least, we oughta insist that they perform properly."

South Central Public Health District is reporting three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 infections, bringing the county's total death toll to 7. Nez Perce County also reported three new deaths, bringing that county's total to 9. Statewide, 39 people have died. There have been 1,466 confirmed cases, an increase of just 11 since Monday. However, the state is also reporting an additional 28 new probable cases. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

4:45 p.m. - Idaho Republican Party chairman: "Reopen Idaho"

Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, now the Idaho GOP chair, issued a statement saying he has been urging Gov. Brad Little and other state officials to "devise a step-by-step plan to open up our state." Labrador writes that extending the current stay-at-home order without modifications and "keeping our economy closed for an additional period of time will impose real costs on Idaho families that will be felt for years to come." He also writes that the state's decision should be based on "a complete analysis of the costs to our society and not just COVID-19 models."

2:58 p.m. - Resident at Boise nursing home dies from COVID-19, 14 staff and residents either test positive for virus or are probable cases

A resident of a Boise skilled care facility has died due to COVID-19 related illness, according to Central District Health. The woman was in her 60s with underlying health conditions. (Note, CDH previously reported the woman was in her 80s). The woman was a resident of Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab. According to CDH, 14 additional staff members and residents have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are probable cases. Any other residents or staff associated with this care center who develop symptoms will be counted as probable cases, officials said. To date, seven Ada County residents confirmed to have COVID-19 and two with probable COVID-19 have died. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

2:33 p.m. -- Nampa City Council will hold special meeting Wed., April 15

Mayor Debbie Kling and city council members plan to discuss the next steps related to the city's current state of emergency and Nampa-specific restrictions pending modification to Gov. Little’s ‘stay-home’ order.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. The full agenda can be viewed here.

2:16 p.m. - Gov. Little: Idaho has enough PPE supply right now

Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday morning visited the staging area in Boise where the state is accepting and distributing thousands of medical supplies provided by private donors, the federal government, and other sources.

According to the governor's office, right now, there are enough supplies in stock to meet the projected demand for another two weeks based on mitigation strategies currently in place. Idaho can secure additional resources as needed. Here's a look at what's left in Idaho's stockpile.

1:31 p.m. -- Boise Salvation Army offers free emergency childcare for emergency responders and healthcare workers

The Salvation Army in Boise is offering free temporary childcare for the school-aged children of first responders and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Because many parents of infants and toddlers also need childcare, the Salvation Army has partnered with New Horizons Academy to provide care for those ages at a reduced cost.

The childcare will be available Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade, and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for infants and pre-K children. All meals will be provided.

"The Salvation Army stands ready to do its part in support of our dedicated first responders and health care workers", said Major Michael Halverson.

12:50 p.m. -- Gov. Brad Little: "We have flattened the curve, but we haven't brought it down."

In a telephonic town hall hosted by the AARP, the governor indicated that a new executive order to be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday will include "metrics" regarding what the state needs to see before stay-at-home and social distancing directives are eased. He did not indicate any plans to ease or lift a statewide stay-at-home order when the current order expires just before midnight Wednesday.

Volunteers from the Eagle Christian Church have given away more than 1,000 homemade protective masks to healthcare workers and businesses. The masks have been distributed around the Treasure Valley and to other states to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In case you missed it: A Nampa woman shared her story after she was the first person to recover from coronavirus at St. Luke's Nampa. She was on a ventilator for two weeks.

