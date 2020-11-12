Free COVID-19 testing being offered at Boise Airport, Ten Mile Crossing

Crush the Curve Idaho is partnering with the state and Central District Health to provide the tests free of charge through the end of the year.

BOISE, Idaho — Crush the Curve Idaho is partnering with Central District Health and the State of Idaho to provide free COVID-19 tests at two locations - one in Meridian near the Ten Mile interchange and the other at the Boise Airport.

The tests will be available through the end of 2020 for individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 or might be experiencing symptom of the virus.

There two testing sites:

Boise Airport Economy Parking Lot

5600 W. Victory Road – Boise



Ten Mile Crossing Development

2775 W. Navigator Drive – Meridian

Again, there is no charge for the test.

For people with insurance, the lab processing the test will bill your insurance provider. All co-pays are waived through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. And, if for any reason your provider denies coverage, the State of Idaho will cover the cost of the test.



If you don't have insurance, the federal Families First Coronavirus Act covers the cost of testing completely.

The sites will be open Monday through Saturday, but you need to make an appointment. Same day times are available.

Go to CrushTheCurveIdaho.com and take the assessment. The assessment will ask for insurance information – see under the "how is there is no charge" question. At the end of the assessment, you will be given a case number. Bring that number with you to your appointment.

You will receive an email with your results. A spokesperson says the average results time is 12 hours right now.