Idaho COVID-19 latest: Over 2,200 new cases reported Wednesday, setting a new single-day record

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho COVID-19 news with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

Facts:

Idaho is currently in a modified Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan. To learn more about the new restrictions implemented in this stage, click here.

New COVID-19 travel restrictions have been implemented in California, Washington, Oregon, which may impact Idaho travelers.

Traveling for the holidays? This COVID-19 risk map can help you plan your trip to protect yourself and your family.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Wednesday, December 9

5:59 p.m. - Idaho adds 2,229 total cases and over two dozen new deaths

The Gem State, based on data published by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state's public health districts, added 1,838 new confirmed and 391 new probable cases on Wednesday, setting a new single-day record of total cases and confirmed cases reported.

Ada County was the state's largest hotspot, with 653 new cases reported - also a new record - followed by Bannock County's 164 and Canyon County's 133.

Idaho also added 37 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. However, Southwest District Health reported 12 new deaths in Canyon County that happened in October and November but did not specify the exact dates of the deaths.

Clearwater County reported its first death, leaving just three of Idaho's 44 counties without a single coronavirus-related death reported since the pandemic began spreading across the Gem State in March.

The deaths occurred in the following counties:

Ada (3)

Adams (1)

Bannock (1)

Benewah (1)

Boundary (1)

Canyon (12)

Clearwater (2)

Gem (1)

Idaho (1)

Kootenai (9)

Minidoka (2)

Owyhee (2)

Washington (1)

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus