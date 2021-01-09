Boise State issues warning as COVID-19 cases surge on campus, may cancel some events

There are 56 new cases on the BSU campus this week, and 75 since the school year began last Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University started the school year with a campus-wide mask mandate. Now, just one week later, students and staff have received a warning as COVID-19 cases on campus are surging.

In an email sent out late Wednesday afternoon to students and staff, university President Dr. Marlene Tromp and other administrators warned that they may have to shut down in-person learning and cancel events on campus.

"The number of infections in the campus community is on track to outpace what we experienced last year. Additionally, students testing positive for COVID have reported more severe symptoms than with prior variants," Tromp wrote in the email.



"If campus infection rates continue to increase, we likely will face temporary, rolling closures, which may mean shifting face-to-face classes online or to hybrid mode, suspending or cutting back some campus-based services, delaying or canceling large gatherings, performances and athletic events, and temporarily returning to remote work," they wrote.



This week, there are 56 new cases on Boise State's campus and 75 since the school year began last Monday, much higher than the same time a year ago.

That means if those numbers keep going in the wrong direction, next week's Bronco football home opener could be put in jeopardy for fans. As of now, it's still set to go as planned, with school officials hoping for a sellout of fully-masked fans.

The administration is urging students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dear colleagues,



We write to you today to update you on the state of the pandemic in Idaho — and the potential effects it could have on campus. Make no mistake, the state's healthcare system is in crisis and is over or near capacity in many locations. Yesterday, Governor Brad Little activated the National Guard to help Idaho hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Governor Little relayed that the state has reached a level of risk not yet seen during the pandemic with only four adult ICU beds available in the entire state. This is cause for serious concern, as bed shortages not only impact COVID patients, but other people with serious health conditions, including heart attacks, accidents and other non-COVID related illnesses. Projections suggest the rate of infection will continue to increase through mid-October. Our healthcare facilities cannot sustain this kind of increased demand.



The fall semester began a week ago and already the number of infections in the campus community is on track to outpace what we experienced last year. Additionally, students testing positive for COVID have reported more severe symptoms than with prior variants. If campus infection rates continue to increase, we likely will face temporary, rolling closures, which may mean shifting face-to-face classes online or to hybrid mode, suspending or cutting back some campus-based services, delaying or canceling large gatherings, performances and athletic events, and temporarily returning to remote work.



Two things are vitally important to us: the wellbeing of our community and delivering on our mission to teach, research and serve. We recognize the value of in-person learning and activities. Your commitment to following public health practices is critical to make that possible. Last year, our community followed those practices, and we had much better public health outcomes than many other institutions did. We believe our community can pull together and do the same this year.

What happens next is largely within the campus community's control. The delta variant is significantly more contagious than earlier variants. Vaccinations remain the safest and most effective way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID. Boise State's COVID Vaccination Clinic has appointments available and the vaccine is free to everyone. Secondary to getting vaccinated, you can protect yourself and our community by wearing your facial covering indoors except when eating, as well as outdoors when in close proximity to other people. Washing your hands frequently, particularly before eating and before touching your face, is also critical to avoid spreading COVID.

If you have COVID symptoms or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID, get tested. Boise State's COVID Testing Center is open Monday through Friday, and residential students experiencing symptoms may also test on weekends. The test only takes about 5 minutes, and there are no out-of-pocket costs for Boise State students, faculty and staff. While you're waiting for your test results, stay home unless you need to see your healthcare provider.



Vice presidents and student leaders are in the process of assessing what additional steps each division, unit or group can take to mitigate the risk of COVID spread; these changes will be communicated by divisional, unit or student leadership. We want to acknowledge and thank student leaders who have independently made the decision to move many of their fall welcome events online in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID.

We are counting on you to do your part to keep our campus safe, healthy and open, and to ensure that those who are seriously ill can get the care they need when they need it.



Be well,

Dr. Marlene Tromp, President

Alicia Estey, Vice President for University Affairs and Chief of Staff

Dr. John Buckwalter, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Jeramiah Dickey, Executive Director for Athletics

Matthew Ewing, Vice President for University Advancement

Dr. Nancy Glenn, Interim Vice President for Research and Economic Development

Mark Heil, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Edward Whipple, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management