Back to school in Caldwell: masks required at some, but not all, schools

The precautionary COVID-19 measure will be in effect at least through September 3.

CALDWELL, Idaho — With the new school year about to enter its second week in the Caldwell School District, masks are required on some campuses for the next two weeks.

Jessica Watts, public information officer for the Caldwell School District, said students and staff at Caldwell High School and Washington and Lincoln elementary schools are required to wear masks through September 3, and masks are still recommended at the district's other schools.

Also, the Caldwell School District Board of Trustees voted Monday night to require all visitors to wear masks while in school buildings.

Watts said school officials are monitoring the level of absences at all of the district's schools. If and when an absence level of ten percent is reached, administrators discuss the next steps.

"We are strongly encouraging families to keep their children home if they or a family member is sick. Masks are still recommended at the other schools in the district," Watts said.

Other large school districts in the Treasure Valley are recommending that students wear mask. One, the Boise School District, requires them.

The West Ada school board is meeting Tuesday night about back-to-school protocols. The first day of school for West Ada is coming up on Thursday, August 26.

Mask recommendations and, in some cases, requirements are in place as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, with the highest numbers of new cases occurring in Ada and Canyon counties.

