Ada County suspends non-essential work travel and all EXPO Idaho events

Travel restrictions for all two-thousand county employees will remain in effect through May and all EXPO Idaho events are canceled through the end of April.

BOISE, Idaho — The Board of Ada County Commissioners are suspending non-essential work travel for county personnel and canceling all events at EXPO Idaho to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19.

At this time Idaho has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, but the virus has been found in several surrounding states.

The work-related travel restrictions will remain in effect through May and applies to all two-thousand Ada County employees.

"Our primary concern is ensuring that our communities, and our staff are healthy and safe," said Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon in a news release. "Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our community partners at Central District Health, we believe this is one of many prudent and measured actions we can take to reduce our risk as a community."

In addition to the travel restrictions, many events at EXPO Idaho have been canceled or postponed through April 30. The cancellations begin immediately and include the Boise Roadster Show which was scheduled to open on Friday.

Here are other events listed on the EXPO Idaho calendar that have been or could be impacted by this:

The Ada County Parks & Waterways will no longer take new bookings for the Barber Park and Event Center through May 31.

Public health officials say mass gatherings are considered to be the highest risk for widespread transmission of respiratory illnesses.

Ada County Operations have enhanced their cleaning protocols by expanding the areas and locations in Ada County facilities that are wiped down with hospital grade cleaning chemicals in an effort to sterilize.

Ada County Communications Director, Elizabeth Duncan, says the Ada County Courthouse is still open and operating as normal.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus