Ada County and City of Boise suspend non-essential business travel

In addition to the travel restrictions all EXPO Idaho events are canceled through the end of April and Mayor McLean asks for no gatherings of more than 250 people.

BOISE, Idaho — The Board of Ada County Commissioners are suspending all non-essential business travel for county personnel and canceling events at EXPO Idaho through April 30 to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The county business travel restrictions for will remain in effect through May and applies to all two-thousand Ada County employees.

At this time Idaho has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus but the virus has been confirmed in several surrounding states.

On Thursday, Boise mayor Lauren McLean announced she is also suspending all out-of-state business travel for city employees through April 10 and postponing employee gatherings greater than 250 people.

McLean is asking organizations to consider postponing any events greater than 250 people.

"We're learning that with a virus like this, and the pandemic we now face, that slowing the rate of spread is important," said McLean in a news release. "It provides health professionals and governments time to prepare, will spread out the impact on hospitals, and provide more time for a vaccination to be developed, protecting those at most risk in our communities."

Many events at EXPO Idaho have been canceled or postponed the the Ada County Commissioners. The cancellations begin immediately and include the Boise Roadster Show which was scheduled to open on Friday.

"Our primary concern is ensuring that our communities, and our staff are healthy and safe," said Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon in a news release. "Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our community partners at Central District Health, we believe this is one of many prudent and measured actions we can take to reduce our risk as a community."

Here are other events listed on the EXPO Idaho calendar that have been or could be impacted by this:

The Ada County Parks & Waterways will no longer take new bookings for the Barber Park and Event Center through May 31.

Public health officials say mass gatherings are considered to be the highest risk for widespread transmission of respiratory illnesses.

Ada County Operations have enhanced their cleaning protocols by expanding the areas and locations in Ada County facilities that are wiped down with hospital grade cleaning chemicals in an effort to sterilize.

Ada County Communications Director, Elizabeth Duncan, says the Ada County Courthouse is still open and operating as normal.

