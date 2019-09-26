BOISE, Idaho — A letter has gone out to parents of students who attend Capital High School warning them that some students may hay been exposed to a person with tuberculosis (TB).

The letter went out Thursday to the entire Capital High School community.

School and health officials say they recently learned about the person with TB. That person was at the school from January through May of the 2018-19 school year. The person is no longer at the high school or with the Boise School District.

Central District Health (CDH) is working with the school to determine who may have had a possible TB exposure. At this time, there is no known ongoing risk for TB exposure at Capital High School.



CDH has contacted persons by mail who may have been exposed to the active case of TB. Those letters were mailed on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. They were provided information regarding evaluation and testing.

Only people contacted directly by CDH will need to take action.

Anyone who wishes to be tested for TB should contact their health care provider.