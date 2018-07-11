BOISE — Republican Sherri Ybarra has won a second four-year term as Idaho's superintendent of public instruction.

Ybarra, a former teacher and curriculum director who was first elected to the top schools post in 2014, beat Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson, a longtime teacher and Department of Correction board member.

Ybarra spent 17 years as a teacher, district administrator and curriculum director for the Mountain Home School District before seeking higher political office.

RELATED: Ybarra, Wilson face off in debate for top Idaho schools post

The tight race was too close to call until Wednesday morning. Ybarra ultimately captured 302,401 votes - 52 percent - while Wilson trailed with 283,947 votes.

The position requires overseeing the state's public school system. The superintendent of public instruction also serves on the five-member Idaho Land Board, which oversees 2.5 million acres of land to benefit state public schools.

© 2018 KTVB