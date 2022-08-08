West Ada School District unanimously votes for policy limiting what teachers can display in the classroom

Policy 401.2 places a limit on what teachers can display in their classrooms and on school property.

BOISE, Idaho — Monday night, West Ada School District (WASD) passed a policy limiting what teachers can display in their classrooms.

In May, WASD Board of Trustees began working on the policy, and now, after three revisions, unanimously voted to approve the policy which dictates what can and cannot go inside classrooms.

During the meeting, district trustees said the policy does not restrict a teacher’s freedom of speech, but instead aims to provide the best possible environment for student learning.

Other notable changes the policy will make regard what teachers can hang or display on school grounds, with the policy reading, “staff shall not use school property including the classroom, conference room, office, desk area, to hang, post, erect, or display any posters, signs, flags, banners, pictures or other digital or physical image that depicts support or opposition relating to political, quasi-political, or controversial topic.”

The district defines a controversial topic as, “one that a professional educator could reasonably understand to have students on more than one side of said issue.”

