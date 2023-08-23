Twin Falls School District launches dual language immersion program

"So, there are a total of 44 kids at each grade level. 22 kids are with a Spanish-speaking teacher, 22 kids are with the English-speaking teacher,” Oregon Trail Elementary School Principal, Tyler Matlock said. “They Flip halfway through the day to get instruction in the other language."



As these students get older, they will add another grade level up to the fifth grade ending with a total of 12 total dual language classes.



"After that, there is a commitment by the school district to have a plan for the middle schoolers and high schoolers,” Matlock said. “That plan won't look exactly like it does here at the elementary level, because in middle school, you have credits and different classes and things like that."



The school looked at other dual immersion programs to see what would work best, including Magic Valley neighbor Jerome.



"Jerome already has a well-established program," Elementary Programs Director at Oregon Trail, Jennie Peterson said. "Working with them on what worked for you and where can we make sure that we're not stepping into some of those things that may have been challenges."



The goal of the program is for the students to read, write and speak Spanish and English fluently by the time they graduate high school.



"From a global perspective, we're also looking at how effective it is for students to gain jobs,” Peterson said. “You know, obviously, if you're fluent in two languages, you're biliterate in two languages, you're going to be more employable."