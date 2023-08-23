'He has it all': Boise State's Holani earns spot on Senior Bowl watch list

Holani earlier this offseason said he is eager to silence any "health concerns" NFL scouts may have with another 1,000-yard season in 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State fifth-year senior running back George Holani continues to receive recognition among the top players in college football ahead of the 2023 season. On Wednesday, Holani was named to a team-best fifth preseason award watch list.

Despite rushing for 1,157 yards and averaging 5.2 yards per carry a year ago, the California native elected to return for another ride on The Blue instead of testing the NFL waters. Earlier this offseason, Holani explained his decision, citing his 2020 and 2021 seasons impacted by injuries.

"The main thing is being consistent, especially like being out on the field," Holani said. "A lot of coaches, they say, 'alright, you know, he has health issues or whatever.' So, just being able to come back and show them, you know, I can have another 1,000-yard rushing season and continue to stack on that and build on that."

While his final Bronco campaign is yet to begin, an opportunity for Holani to showcase his worth in front of scouts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft is already near. Holani on Wednesday was named a preseason candidate for the Reese's Senior Bowl, one of the top post-college all-star games in the nation.

George Holani and Ashton Jeanty combined for 1,713 yards last season… 𝘈𝘍𝘛𝘌𝘙 𝘊𝘖𝘕𝘛𝘈𝘊𝘛 + 𝘈𝘍𝘛𝘌𝘙 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘊𝘈𝘛𝘊𝘏 alone.



• @georgeholani: 245 touches, 1,308 YDS from scrimmage

• @AshtonJeanty2: 170 touches, 976 YDS from scrimmage



Fall Camp | Day 2#BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/a3qhwCwm91 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 4, 2023

Expectations are sky-high for Holani this fall, as they have been since his 2019 Mountain West Freshman of the Year performance. If the 5-foot-11, 210-pound back puts together another season like 2022, he will almost certainly earn a spot in the Alabama-based all-star game and beyond.

In each of the past three years, at least 100 players selected in the NFL Draft were apart of the Reese's Senior Bowl. Former Bronco standout JL Skinner earned a spot in Mobile last year before the Denver Broncos picked him with the 183rd overall pick.

On top of this week's announcement, Holani has already been named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Doak Walker Award and Polynesian Player of the Year. He was also the lone Bronco offensive player to earn a spot on the 2023 preseason all-conference team during Mountain West Football Media Days in July.

Holani is the only Boise State player to appear on the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list, and one of just six players from the Mountain West included. The fifth-year standout rushed for more than 100 yards in six games last fall, while adding 151 receiving yards. Holani also scored 13 total touchdowns.

In Las Vegas, some of the top players in the conference praised Holani, including Fresno State senior linebacker Levelle Bailey:

"He has everything, he has it all. He's fast, he's very physical, he runs very hard. You don't know what he's gonna do," Bailey said. "He can run you over, outrun you."

The Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus. The game is televised on the NFL Network.

Is it better to be feared or respected?

In the eyes of MW opponents, George Holani is clearly both. Every player we talked with seemed to have a memory of the Preseason All-Mountain West running back going off against their team pic.twitter.com/ondnGravCy — Brady Frederick (@BradyFrederick_) July 27, 2023

