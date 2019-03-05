BOISE, Idaho — The end of this school year is also the end of an era for the Boise School District.

A retirement celebration took place Thursday afternoon at Quail Hollow Golf Course for Dr. Don Coberly, the superintendent of Idaho's second-largest school district since 2010.

Mayor Dave Bieter was on hand for the festivities, and proclaimed Thursday "Dr. Don Coberly Day" in Boise.

Coberly, who worked for the Boise School District for 35 years, said he'll really miss the people.

"We just have so many great people," he said. "It's just a great environment in which to work, and I've really enjoyed it.

"Our motto is 'everything is possible' - kids can go wherever they want to go after graduating from Boise, and that makes me really proud," he added.

Coby Dennis, the current deputy superintendent will success Dr. Coberly as superintendent starting July 1. Dennis has worked for the district since 1991 in various teaching and administrative positions.