Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors

The Nezperce School District announced its mascot is the Nighthawks, a migratory species of bird that can be found in Idaho.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it retired the Indians moniker earlier this year.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday that the Nezperce School District announced its mascot is the Nighthawks, a migratory species of bird that can be found in Idaho.

Officials say the district removed the word Indians from most of its sports uniforms and stopped using imagery related to the moniker in 2014.