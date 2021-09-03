Kuna School District seeks voter approval of a $2.5 million supplement levy

Superintendent Wendy Johnson said the supplemental levy will go towards paying existing teachers, providing safety and materials for students.

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna School District is proposing a $2.5 million supplemental levy on Tuesday's ballot.

The levy is a renewal of the expiring levy that’s been in place for the last five years.

Superintendent Wendy Johnson said part of the levy would go towards funding science and English language arts materials for high school and middle school students.

"We have quite a few new students that are coming to our area, and the money that we received from the state, which is very minimal, does not cover new adoptions,” Johnson said. “Materials only last so long and they cannot be repurchased, and so we need to stay current with materials, particularly as more and more things become digital."

The levy would provide pay for 20 existing teachers, security improvements to schools, and pay for school resource officers, behavioral experts in the school system.

Johnson said student materials, staff salaries, and safety are all necessities for the Kuna School District, which are three things they would not have if the levy does not pass.

"It really is core, even though it is called supplemental levy, those three things are not supplemental to what we do so we would just have to continue to do without, which unfortunately our district has done for many years, which is why we're trying to get caught up with the use of these supplemental levies," Johnson said.