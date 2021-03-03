Voter Guide: School levies on Idaho ballots for the March 2021 election
Idaho school districts are asking voters to approve funding on March 9. Here's what you need to know.
On March 9, voters will decide funding requests for several school districts in southwest and central Idaho.
Ten school districts - with voters in seven counties - have put supplemental levies on the ballot. Below you will find a breakdown of each funding request, including the question that you will see on your ballot.
In addition to the levy elections, two elected officials are on ballots for recall elections. One is the mayor of Hagerman, while the other is a Nampa School Board member.
Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, voters will have both absentee and in-person voting options. You can find helpful links for checking the status of your voter registration, find your polling place and learn more about absentee voting on our Voter Resources page.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting is already underway in Ada and Canyon Counties.
Chapter one: Ada County
Kuna School District
Supplemental levy
- $2,500,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring levy of the same amount
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million Five Hundred Thousand ($2,500,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 12, 2021?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy in the same amount that costs $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. Therefore, the proposed levy will not increase the tax per $100,000 based on current conditions
Chapter two: Canyon County
Kuna School District
Supplemental levy
- $2,500,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring levy of the same amount
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million Five Hundred Thousand ($2,500,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 12, 2021?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy in the same amount that costs $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. Therefore, the proposed levy will not increase the tax per $100,000 based on current conditions
Marsing School District
Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) levy
- Will not exceed 0.1% of district's market value for 10 years
- Replaces expiring COSSA levy of the same amount
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 363, Owyhee and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to assess a levy under Idaho Code Section 33-317(2) (COSSA Levy) for the purpose of funding the District's share of the costs of operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA), of which the District is a member, in an amount not to exceed on tenth of one percent (.1%) of the school district market value, for a period of not to exceed ten (10) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2021, all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 9, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a COSSA Levy in the same amount, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. Therefore, the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer per $100,000 fo taxable assessed value will not change.
Nampa School District
Trustee Zone 2 Recall
- Trustee Mike Kipp
Argument for recall:
We, the undersigned citizens and registered electors of Nampa School Board of Trustees Zone 2, respectfully demand that Mike Kipp, holding the office of Board of Trustee Seat of Zone 2 within the Nampa School District, be recalled by the registered electors of the Nampa School District Zone 2 for the following reasons: 1. We feel that as a Zone, we are not being represented as a majority by Mike Kipp. 2. We feel that as a group, we have not had our voices heard or represented on numerous occasions within School Board Meetings. 3. We are appreciative of his willingness to fill a vacant seat, but we now feel there is a need for an elected member rather than an appointed person of Trustee Seat in Zone 2.: we these reasons, we feel that a special election therefore be called.
Trustee Mike Kipp's statement:
These are very difficult times and it is easy to be swayed by a one side or the other, particularly when one side is loudest. That is what I have attempted and will continue to avoid. Instead I will do all in my power to represent what is best for all of the Nampa School District community: all students, all teachers, all families and all employees. I will not be swayed by any single group.
My practice as your Zone 2 Trustee is to review all correspondence I receive. I have done my best to listen well to all input from teachers, students, patrons, our superintendent, other district leaders, and all relevant experts. I then seek to utilize that information in determining my vote. I do my best to weigh all the "voices" speaking into a particular issue and then vote what seems the very best way forward given that information.
As long as I hold this seat, this is the way I will conduct myself - reviewing all information and then voting what seems the beste for the entire Nampa District community. For these reasons I would ask for your vote to continue to represent Zone 2. Thank You!
Parma School District
Supplemental levy
- $400,000 per year for two years
- Estimated average annual taxpayer cost is $82 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Parma School District #137, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $400,000.00 per year for a period of two years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Parma School District #137 adopted on January 15, 2021?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed levy, in the form of a tax of $82 per one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Chapter three: Gem County
Emmett Independent School District
School plant facilities levy
- Will not exceed 0.2% of district's market value for 10 years
- Estimated annual taxpayer cost is $200 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
- For purchase of property and remodels/repairs to existing facilities
- Requires 55% voter approval
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Emmett Independent School District No. 221 be authorized to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Gem and Boise Counties, Idaho, a special tax levy, in excess of all other amounts certified, in an amount less than two-tenths of one percent (0.2%) of market value for assessment purposes per year for ten years, as a school plant facilities levy for the purchase of property and for remodels and repairs to existing facilities
The approval of 55% of the electors voting in the election is required to approve the levy. The levy will be used to purchase property for new school facilities and for remodels and repairs to existing school facilities. The estimated maximum annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $200 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions for a period of ten (10) years, which is estimated to provide $2,939,805 per year, under current conditions.
Supplemental levy
- $1,000,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring levy
- Proposed levy would decrease taxes by $34 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Emmett Independent School District No. 221 be authorized to certify to the Board of Commissioners of Gem and Boise Counties, Idaho, a special tax levy, in excess of all other amounts certified, in an amount of $1,000,000 per year for two years, as a supplemental levy?
The approval of a majority of the electors voting in the election is required to approve the levy. The levy will be used for maintenance and operations of school facilities. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $68 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions for a period of two (2) years. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy that costs $102 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which will expire June 30, 2021. Therefore, the proposed supplemental levy is estimated to result in a decrease of $34 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Chapter four: Gooding County
Hagerman Joint School District
Supplemental levy
- $150,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring $200,000 per year levy
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $150,000 per year for a period of two years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 11, 2021?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $63.49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy authorized in the amount of $200,000 which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect.
Gooding Joint School District
Supplemental levy
- $650,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring levy
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 231, Gooding and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($650,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 11, 2021?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $103 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy authorized in the same amount that costs $103 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. Therefore, the proposed levy will not increase the tax per $100,000 based on current conditions.
City of Hagerman
Recall effort against Mayor Alan Jay
Argument for recall:
We, the undersigned citizens and registered electors of the city of Hagerman, respectfully demand that Alan Jay, holding office of Mayor of the city of Hagerman, be recalled by the registered electors of the city of Hagerman for the following reasons: *Refuses to enforce Hagerman City codes. *Misuse and abuse of power. *Puts own agenda before the interest of the City. *Will not communicate, answer phone, never available. * Misappropriation of funds. *Lack of leadership skills. *Consistently puts city at risk for lawsuits - including: ADA laws, workplace harassment, Animal Control officer conduct and unaddressed complaints by the public. *Allows contracts to lapse and expire putting citizens at risk and leaving them without protected twenty-four hour a day law enforcement coverage. *Illegally overrides council members request to amend the agenda to converse about such contracts. *Does not follow the city rules and regulations. *Makes decisions without the backing of the council first. *Cost the City funds by not following through. *Creates a hostile work environment. *Uses City Hall & secretary for personal business. *Entered into contract for a building with School District without council approval, and then did not get proper permits until several months later.
Officer's justification:
The special interest group leading this recall is clearly mounting a solely personal attack on Mayor Alan Jay. These allegations are purely speculative, are mere opinion, misleading, and easily proven false as they are not based on facts. Alan Jay has served most of his life in service to our Country and is always looking out for the best interest of the community and the citizens of Hagerman. Mayor Jay has served 2 terms as Councilman, and is 1 of 2 City Council members with any prior experience in city government. Although the Covid-19 pandemic presented many obstacles, the City has solved many issues during difficult times. Mayor Jay has spearheaded many updates and improvements such as the revision of the animal codes to include changes asked for by the community, updating City manuals and improving City procedures that haven't been addressed for many years. Alan Jay has always been a productive part of the community and is always willing to give of himself in service to others. He is an effective leader who unites city staff to work together for the best interest of the community we serve. Alan Jay is a knowledgeable, motivated leader who gets things done.
Chapter five: Owyhee County
Marsing School District
Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) levy
- Will not exceed 0.1% of district's market value for 10 years
- Replaces expiring COSSA levy of the same amount
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 363, Owyhee and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to assess a levy under Idaho Code Section 33-317(2) (COSSA Levy) for the purpose of funding the District's share of the costs of operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA), of which the District is a member, in an amount not to exceed on tenth of one percent (.1%) of the school district market value, for a period of not to exceed ten (10) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2021, all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 9, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a COSSA Levy in the same amount, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. Therefore, the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer per $100,000 fo taxable assessed value will not change.
Chapter six: Payette County
Payette Joint School District
Supplemental levy
- $400,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring levy
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District No. 371, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of four hundred thousand dollars ($400,000), each year for two years for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023 as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District #371 adopted December 14, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $67.26 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions. Currently, the Payette Joint School District collects a supplemental levy authorized in the same amount of $400,000 that costs $67.26 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect, so the proposed levy will not change the tax per $100,000 based on current conditions.
Chapter seven: Twin Falls County
Hansen School District
Supplemental levy
- $290,000 per year for two years
- Estimated annual taxpayer cost is $167.11 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Hansen School District No. 415, Twin Falls County, Idaho be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, for the amount of Two Hundred Ninety Thousand Dollars ($290,000) per year for a period of two (2) years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Hansen School District No. 415, Twin Falls County, Idaho adopted on December 14, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $167.11 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Twin Falls School District
Supplemental levy
- $5,700,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring levy
- Estimated annual taxpayer cost would decrease by $7 per $100,000 of assessed value
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 411, Twin Falls County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Five Million Seven Hundred Thousand and No/Dollars ($5,700,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 14, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $118 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy that costs $104 per $100,000 that will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. The District also collects a bond levy that is expected to decrease by $21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Therefore, the overall estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer per $100,000 of taxable assessed value will decrease by $7 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Chapter eight: Washington County
Payette Joint School District
Supplemental levy
- $400,000 per year for two years
- Replaces expiring levy
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District No. 371, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of four hundred thousand dollars ($400,000), each year for two years for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023 as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District #371 adopted December 14, 2020?
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $67.26 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions. Currently, the Payette Joint School District collects a supplemental levy authorized in the same amount of $400,000 that costs $67.26 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect, so the proposed levy will not change the tax per $100,000 based on current conditions.
