Voter Guide: School levies on Idaho ballots for the March 2021 election

In addition to the levy elections, two elected officials are on ballots for recall elections. One is the mayor of Hagerman, while the other is a Nampa School Board member.

Ten school districts - with voters in seven counties - have put supplemental levies on the ballot. Below you will find a breakdown of each funding request, including the question that you will see on your ballot.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy in the same amount that costs $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. Therefore, the proposed levy will not increase the tax per $100,000 based on current conditions

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million Five Hundred Thousand ($2,500,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 12, 2021?

Chapter two : Canyon County

Kuna School District

Supplemental levy

$2,500,000 per year for two years

Replaces expiring levy of the same amount

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million Five Hundred Thousand ($2,500,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 12, 2021?

Marsing School District

Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) levy

Will not exceed 0.1% of district's market value for 10 years

Replaces expiring COSSA levy of the same amount

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 363, Owyhee and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to assess a levy under Idaho Code Section 33-317(2) (COSSA Levy) for the purpose of funding the District's share of the costs of operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA), of which the District is a member, in an amount not to exceed on tenth of one percent (.1%) of the school district market value, for a period of not to exceed ten (10) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2021, all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 9, 2020?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a COSSA Levy in the same amount, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect. Therefore, the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer per $100,000 fo taxable assessed value will not change.

Nampa School District

Trustee Zone 2 Recall

Trustee Mike Kipp

Argument for recall:

We, the undersigned citizens and registered electors of Nampa School Board of Trustees Zone 2, respectfully demand that Mike Kipp, holding the office of Board of Trustee Seat of Zone 2 within the Nampa School District, be recalled by the registered electors of the Nampa School District Zone 2 for the following reasons: 1. We feel that as a Zone, we are not being represented as a majority by Mike Kipp. 2. We feel that as a group, we have not had our voices heard or represented on numerous occasions within School Board Meetings. 3. We are appreciative of his willingness to fill a vacant seat, but we now feel there is a need for an elected member rather than an appointed person of Trustee Seat in Zone 2.: we these reasons, we feel that a special election therefore be called.

Trustee Mike Kipp's statement:

These are very difficult times and it is easy to be swayed by a one side or the other, particularly when one side is loudest. That is what I have attempted and will continue to avoid. Instead I will do all in my power to represent what is best for all of the Nampa School District community: all students, all teachers, all families and all employees. I will not be swayed by any single group.

My practice as your Zone 2 Trustee is to review all correspondence I receive. I have done my best to listen well to all input from teachers, students, patrons, our superintendent, other district leaders, and all relevant experts. I then seek to utilize that information in determining my vote. I do my best to weigh all the "voices" speaking into a particular issue and then vote what seems the very best way forward given that information.

As long as I hold this seat, this is the way I will conduct myself - reviewing all information and then voting what seems the beste for the entire Nampa District community. For these reasons I would ask for your vote to continue to represent Zone 2. Thank You!

Parma School District

Supplemental levy

$400,000 per year for two years

Estimated average annual taxpayer cost is $82 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Parma School District #137, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $400,000.00 per year for a period of two years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Parma School District #137 adopted on January 15, 2021?