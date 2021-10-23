Idaho State Board of Education votes to make some student fees optional

The plan was developed by representatives from all of Idaho's higher education institutions.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE) voted to make some student fees optional for students at Idaho's higher education institutions. The board approved a plan to make this possible during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

Under the new plan, student fees will be broken down into four categories:

Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success

Institutional Operations, Services and Support

Student Health and Wellness

Student Government

Students will be able to opt out of fees that go towards student activities, clubs and organizations, as these fall under the Student Government category. Those who decide to opt out of paying these fees will receive a refund in Fall 2022.

The board will submit a report on fees eligible for opt-out will be submitted to the Idaho Legislature's Joint Finance Appropriations Committee (JFAC) in December.

