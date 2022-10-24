How Idaho students score on 'nation's report card'

Scores nationwide have dropped since 2019, but Idaho math and reading scores remain above national averages for 8th graders.

BOISE, Idaho — The latest scores from the National Assessment for Education Progress, nicknamed the "Nation's Report Card," indicate what many educators and parents have been concerned about during the COVID-19 pandemic: student performance suffered. However, the Idaho State Department of Education finds the latest scores "encouraging news" for the Gem State.

While student scores in mathematics and reading for fourth- and eighth-grade students this year dropped nationwide and in Idaho since the NAEP tests were last administered in 2019, Idaho scores remain above national averages for eighth graders and near the national average for fourth graders.

Student scores on the NAEP are sorted into four categories: Below Basic, Basic, Proficient, and Advanced. Here's a rundown of the percentages of students who scored at Basic or above on the 2022 NAEP:

Fourth-grade math: 76% in Idaho; 74% nationally

Fourth-grade reading: 61% in Idaho; 61% nationally

Eighth-grade math: 71% in Idaho; 61% nationally

Eighth-grade reading: 74% in Idaho; 68% nationally

"We knew the pandemic would take a toll on student performance, especially for our younger students, but because of our teachers' tremendous efforts and because Idaho returned to in-person learning more quickly than most other states, we maintained solid footing and, in some cases improved our standing nationwide," Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said Monday in a news release.

Idaho fourth graders have lost some ground in math and reading since 2019, when Idaho students exceeded the national average. Ybarra said the focus on early literacy "is more important now than ever as we address pandemic learning loss."

Ybarra also said the performance gap between students with disabilities and other students continues to be a concern. She noted that 68% of Idaho school districts responding to a survey on the state's teacher shortage specifically mentioned difficulty filling special education jobs "significantly more than for any other category."

State Department of Education staff are studying the latest NAEP results to help detect patterns and inform strategies.

The Nation's Report Card and the state profile for Idaho are available through the highlighted links.

