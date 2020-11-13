College of Idaho creates new group to combat hate speech

The liberal arts college created the Representation, Inclusion and Equity Alliance to address ways the college can improve its response to bigotry.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho's administration has created an organization to address the three reported acts of hate speech or bigotry that have been associated with the school in the last year.

The liberal arts college created the Representation, Inclusion and Equity Alliance to address ways the college can improve its response to bigotry.

Earlier this year, homophobic language was spray-painted on Pride flags and sidewalks on campus.

In October, a school employee posted photos of her son dressed in blackface for Halloween.