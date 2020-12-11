Watch live at 4 p.m.: Boise School Board to discuss pandemic operation plan

The meeting comes amid rising COVID-19 cases within the district and in the broader community.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District's board of trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m., to discuss the district's pandemic operational plan.

The meeting comes amid rising COVID-19 cases within the district and in the broader community.

From Nov. 3-12, the district reported 157 cases. Of that number, 126 were confirmed and 31 were considered probable.

Earlier this week, a group of school nurses who work in the Boise School District sent two letters to the board expressing their concerns about the rising case numbers and urging a return to online-only learning.

The board's president, Dave Wager, responded to the letters, saying the nurses' concerns will be a part of the decision-making process, along with guidance from Central District Health, medical experts and the Boise Education Association.

In a statement to KTVB on Wednesday, the Boise School District reiterated that it is listening to the concerns of all staff, including the school nurses.

“We are listening carefully to our staff and parents as we monitor the effects of COVID in our schools," the district said. "Our nurses are carrying an ever-increasing burden in contact tracing in our buildings. We appreciate hearing their perspective and are considering how we should proceed. Our Board will hold a special meeting [Thursday] at 4 pm.”

You can watch a live stream of the meeting in this story and on the KTVB YouTube channel.