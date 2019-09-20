CALDWELL, Idaho — Enrollment is booming over at the College of Idaho.



Administrators at the Caldwell school say more than 400 students are part of the incoming class, which is a new school record.

That's nearly 50 more students than the previous record set in 2013.

It's the fourth straight year of growth for the College of Idaho.

But that's not expected to continue as the administration wants the college to grow at a responsible pace.

