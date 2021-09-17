Caldwell principal dies unexpectedly from COVID-19

Dear HCCS parents,



It is with shock and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Javier Castaneda.



We know that this announcement will be very difficult for you and your children. It is difficult for us to comprehend this loss and will be even more difficult for our students.



The board is committed to providing counseling resources and other support for your children as we move forward from this tragedy, especially when students return next Monday.



In the meantime, we will be providing you resources and information about how to talk to and comfort your child during this difficult time.



The next few days will not be easy for the Heritage family. We have suffered a tremendous loss. We will, however, follow the example set so well by Dr. Castaneda–to strive to meet our Core Characteristics of responsibility, diligence/work, compassion, friendship, courage, loyalty, perseverance, and honesty. That is what Dr. Castaneda would want from us, and that is what we will do.



The board has great confidence in and is working closely with Mrs. Mullanix. Though it will be challenging, we are confident the staff and administration at Heritage will continue moving forward in the direction that Dr. Castaneda has been leading us.



We know that you may have questions for us. Please do not hesitate to contact Mrs. Mullanix or our board chair, Robb MacDonald, with questions you may have.



Please keep Maria and the Castaneda family in your prayers.



Heritage Community Charter School Board