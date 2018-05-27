COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman who is accused of stealing an estimated $500,000 from a non-profit.

Laurcene “Lori” Isenberg, 64, faces a felony grand theft charge for allegedly forging checks, opening companies to launder money, overcharging tenants, and purchasing personal items with an unauthorized company credit card in her time as the Executive Director at North Idaho Housing Coalition.

Officials said Isenberg failed to appear in court for a second time on Friday. Her attorney said he does not know where she is. A bench warrant of $500,000 has been issued for her arrest.

Authorities said her name is going into a national database so if she shows up on any law enforcement’s radar, she will be arrested. The case against her is on hold until she is found.

Isenberg’s husband, Larry, went missing on Lake Coeur d’Alene on February 13. The next day, court documents said Isenberg sent an email to the members of the NIHC Board saying she needed to be “punished for what she did and she would cooperate by telling the NIHC everything after Larry’s memorial service.” She also said she would pay restitution.

On February 18, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received two reports of suspicious behavior at Isenberg’s home. Court documents said callers reported seeing people at the home moving items out of the house and they had heard Isenberg making comments about selling the home as fast as possible.

Larry Isenberg's body was located on March 1. Isenberg is not facing any charges in Larry’s death.

County records show she signed several properties over to Jamie Devault in southern California.

Court records from Monday show the judge, Scott Wayman, said he was concerned about Isenberg’s failure to appear but did allow her lawyer to move the arraignment to May 25.

Isenberg failed to appear in court for her arraignment on the grand theft charge. Her attorney does not know where his client is.

A bench warrant for $5,000 has been issued for her arrest. Authorities say that her name is going into a national database and if she is found, she will be extradited back to Idaho.

