Watch live at 6 p.m. MT: University of Idaho candlelight vigil to honor 4 students killed

MOSCOW, Idaho — A candlelight vigil will be held at the University of Idaho on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT, in remembrance of the four students who were killed at a home near campus in Moscow.

The Moscow community and the school has been reeling from the loss of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, since they were killed on Nov. 13. According to the University of Idaho's website, many students and community members wanted to show support.

"Your thoughts, prayers and concern for the victims, their families and our campus community are greatly appreciated," the website reads.

Although the vigil was initially scheduled to be held outside, strong wind and bitter cold forecasts have caused the vigil to be moved indoors. The University is planning an hour-long vigil at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, along with other vigils that will be held simultaneously at U of I Boise and U of I Idaho Falls.

The University of Idaho Boise will correspond with Moscow's vigil time, and will be holding its vigil at 6 p.m. MT. The in-person event will be held in front of the University of Idaho Water Center at 322 E. Front St., near the corner of Front Street and S. Broadway Avenue at 5 p.m. PST.

U of I Idaho Falls, Idaho State University and the College of Eastern Idaho will hold a joint vigil in sync with Moscow; the vigil will be held on the College of Eastern Idaho campus, in the cafeteria of building three, at 1600 South 25th East, in Idaho Falls.

For those that are not able to attend Wednesday's vigil, the event in Moscow will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel.

The university is asking Vandals nationwide to turn on their porchlights in solidarity.

