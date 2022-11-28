Idaho National Laboratory scholarship opportunity in third year

A total of $25,000 will be awarded to scholarship winners and runners-up, with funding coming from Battelle Energy Alliance.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is bringing back its Bright Future in Energy Scholarship opportunity for the third year. The purpose of the scholarship is to give high school juniors and seniors across the Gem State a chance to further their education.

The program is a competition that is intended to help students interested in pursuing careers related to nuclear energy, the environment, or protecting the nation's infrastructure from cyberattacks to get a jump start in the field. A total of $25,000 will be awarded to scholarship winners and runners-up, with funding coming from Battelle Energy Alliance.

Students participating in the 2023 Bright Future in Energy Scholarship competition will be required to research one of three science-related prompts and prepare a virtual presentation for an expert panel of INL judges. Applications are due by Feb. 8, 2023, and presentations will take place the following week from the 13 to the 17.

The three prompts include:

What role does nuclear energy play in helping the world achieve a future with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions? How do the risks and benefits of nuclear energy compare with other existing energy technologies? How do we develop a truly sustainable recycling method that is economically feasible, environmentally responsible and socially justifiable? What role can such a program play in helping the world achieve a future with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions? Consider your nearest major city. What are the cybersecurity concerns associated with operating this city's government, energy and transportation infrastructure? How can these concerns be communicated in a way that creates greater cybersecurity awareness in schools, communities and industry?

