Traffic stop, search for suspects prompts lockdown at Columbia High in Nampa

Nampa Police say the incident was not related directly to the school campus.

NAMPA, Idaho — Columbia High School was on lockdown briefly before noon Thursday following a traffic stop by Idaho State Police in which some of the people in the suspect car had run away.

Nampa Police said the situation was not related to any kind of an incident on the school campus.

Nampa School District public information officer Kathleen Tuck said when there is a police action near any of the district's schools, school officials work with police and institute lockdown protocol as a precaution. Tuck also said lockdown drills are regular practices, similar to fire drills and hall checks.

Shortly before noon, Tuck said Columbia High was out of lockdown and in hall check, which means people are still not allowed to enter the building until ISP gives the "all-clear," but students can move around.

"We are working now to make sure everyone gets served a lunch as the older students cannot leave campus," Tuck said.

