Idaho Medal of Honor presented in Statehouse ceremony

Ten firefighters and law enforcement officers received the award for acts of "exceptional bravery and courage."

BOISE, Idaho — Ten Idahoans on Wednesday received the state's highest honor for law enforcement, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers.

The Idaho Medal of Honor recognizes those who performed with "exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public," said Lawrence Wasden, Idaho Attorney General and chairman of the Idaho Medal of Honor Commission.

The ceremony in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Capitol honored recipients from 2020 as well as 2021. The 2020 ceremony was postponed during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's people like you who get up every morning and kiss your family, say goodbye to your children, and go out every morning and take that risk," Gov. Brad Little said, addressing the honorees and their families. "We often take for granted the service that you do, and also the threats that you face. There are ordinary citizens who do heroic things on occasion, but they don't wake up every morning thinking that they may have to do it every single day. You do."

2021 Idaho Medal of Honor recipients

Corporal Ben Heinrich, Officer Robert Heaton, Officer Celina Mortensen and Officer Seferino Tapia - Caldwell Police Department



Heaton, Heinrich, Mortensen and Tapia receive the Medal of Honor for responding to a report of an active shooter at a home on March 28, 2020. Each helped end the threat presented by the suspect who fired a rifle, shotgun and handgun at the officers.

"It's definitely a bittersweet moment," Mortensen said about receiving the medal Wednesday. "It's a huge honor to receive the state's highest honor for law enforcement, medics and for fire. I'm extremely humbled to receive an award like that and be honored for the job that our unit did that night."

Sergeant Justin Anderson, Post Falls Police Department

On March 3, 2020, Anderson was fired upon by a suspect while conducting surveillance outside a Post Falls residence. Anderson was hit in the abdomen but returned fire. He was able to retreat to his patrol vehicle and relay information to other officers, who were then able to establish a perimeter and prevent the suspect's escape.

Conservation Officer Randy Martinez, Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Martinez is honored for his actions while off duty on March 29, 2020, at a property near New Meadows. Nearby, two Adams County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a call when a suspect opened fire and pinned the deputies behind their patrol vehicles. Martinez helped the deputies by relaying information about the shooter to them and then firing at the suspect when he advanced toward the officers. Martinez's actions forced the suspect to flee and helped end the threat to the two deputies.

2020 Idaho Medal of Honor recipients

Firefighter Jason Beck, McCall Fire Protection District and Firefighter Jonathan Metz, McCall Fire Protection District

Beck and Metz are honored for their actions following a fatal home explosion on March 17, 2019, in McCall. They were able to reach and free a victim who was trapped amid burning debris in the home's basement.

Corporal Eric Duke, Nampa Police Department

The commission selected Duke as a 2020 recipient after his actions on March 27, 2018. Duke responded to a report of a stabbing in which a man had stabbed or slashed female residents at a Nampa home. Duke helped secure the suspect and end the threat while also performing life-saving measures on one of the victims.

Officer Eric Olson, Lewiston Police Department

Olson receives the medal for pursuing and engaging a drive-by shooting suspect in Lewiston on April 17, 2019. The suspect fired at Olson multiple times in multiple locations. Each time, Olson returned fire and continued pursuing the suspect, ultimately leading to a standoff that ended in the suspect's death and the end of the threat to public safety.

"The men and women in public safety, whether they be police, fire or emergency services, every day they're out risking their lives. Most days, nothing happens, but some days things happen, and it's very important for us to recognize," Gov. Little said. "You heard the stories. Each story is an incredible story of someone going above and beyond and doing their job and doing it right, but most importantly, it's that reaction. When they come to a crisis situation, it's all that training and all that work -- it's also a lot of heart and a lot of brains -- where they do the right thing at the right time."

The Idaho Legislature created the Idaho Medal of Honor in 2004 to generate statewide recognition for extraordinary acts of valor and heroism by Idaho firefighters and police. EMS providers became eligible for the award in 2005.

The state maintains a website with more information about the Idaho Medal of Honor and past recipients.

