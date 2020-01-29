Teen faces burglary, vandalism charges after Nampa business break-ins

Police credit an alert citizen with helping to identify the suspect.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa 17-year-old faces a long list of charges after police say he burglarized or attempted to break in to five Nampa businesses early Wednesday morning.

According to the Nampa Police Department, the businesses included four vape shops and one pawn shop.

Officers used surveillance video to identify a possible suspect vehicle, and later connected that vehicle to an earlier call in which a citizen reported a similar vehicle at a local auto dealership at an unusual time of day.

"Thanks to this alert citizen we were able to identify suspects, which ultimately lead to a 17-year-old male Nampa resident, being arrested for the burglary and vandalism of these businesses," police said in a news release.

Investigators say they are continuing to follow up on the case and identify any other possible suspects.

The 17-year-old male faces five counts of burglary, five counts of vandalism and one count of petit theft. Because the suspect is under age 18, his name is not being released.

"We appreciate the community's investment in crime prevention in their neighborhood and we strongly encourage the public to report activity that is suspicious or unusual as soon as possible," police said. "Together we are much more successful at crime reduction and keeping our community safe."

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Cpl. Bryce Martin at 208-468-4486. Anonymous information can be left by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, on the web at 343cops.com or on the mobile app P3 tips.

