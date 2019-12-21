BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a burglary suspect who kicked in the front door to a house in South Ada County.



The break-in attempt happened on Dec. 18. The homeowner was in the back of the house at the time and chased the suspect out before he could take anything.



The man then jumped into a silver sedan that was parked in the driveway.



The burglar is seen on video tape from security footage at the home.

He is a suspect in numerous burglaries that have taken place in the same area earlier this month.



Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call police.