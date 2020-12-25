Police identify suspect in string of fires in NW Portland early Christmas morning

The fires "appeared to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire investigators are asking for information from the public after a string of small fires were set in Northwest Portland on Christmas morning.

The fires were started between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the area between Northwest 17th and 23rd avenues, from Northwest Lovejoy to West Burnside streets, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

One suspect, 52-year-old Andre Williams, was arrested on charges that include first and second-degree arson and reckless burning.

“These fires were relatively easy for crews to handle but they appeared to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings,” said Lt. Rich Chatman in a news release Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe there is no longer a threat to people living in the area downtown.