Southern Idaho man charged with attempted murder, mayhem

Joseph Price of Burley is accused of cutting a woman with a kitchen knife.
Credit: Getty ThinkStock
File photo

BURLEY, Idaho — A southern Idaho man has been charged with attempted murder after a detective said he cut a woman with a kitchen knife. 

Forty-three-year-old Joseph A. Price of Burley has not yet entered a plea and could not be reached for comment. A call to his public defender was not immediately returned. 

Cassia County Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Kevin Horak told The Times-News that deputies who went to the home found a woman severely bleeding with head, face and hand injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital, and Price was arrested a short time later in Twin Falls. 

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 31. 

