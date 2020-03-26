Nampa man charged with sexually soliciting a child

The arrest came Wednesday after an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is facing a felony charge after investigators say he solicited an underage teen for sex.

Francisco Javier Contreras Sanchez, 36, was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual battery on a minor aged 16 or 17 by solicitation and drug possession, as well as an immigration hold.

The charges were filed after an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit. Officers from Caldwell Police, Nampa Police and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office assisted in the arrest.

Contreras Sanchez was booked into the Canyon County Jail.