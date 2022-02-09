Air Jordan holdup in Boise, two men in custody

Ismael A. Aceves of Nampa and Danny Borges Santiago of Caldwell were both charged with felony counts of robbery and grand theft in connection with the incident.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two Canyon County men accused of stealing four boxes of vintage Air Jordan sneakers during a late-night holdup Monday were arrested by an Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy with the assistance of Nampa Police and the Canyon Sheriff's Office.

Ismael A. Aceves, 20, of Nampa, and Danny Borges Santiago, 19, of Caldwell were both charged with felony counts of robbery and grand theft in connection with the incident.

Police said they received a call just after midnight from a 17-year-old Boise man. The man told deputies he had arranged to sell the four pairs of shoes at a community park near Maple Grove Road and Desert Avenue.

The teen placed each pair of shoes, still in their boxes, on the ground and waited for the buyer to show. A car drove up and two men got out of the vehicle. The men told the teen that they would be taking the shoes without paying, according to police.

One of the men, later identified as Santiago, swung at the teen with a closed fist while the other man, later identified as Aceves, grabbed the four boxes off the ground and put them into their car, officials said.

Both men then got into the car and drove off.

The teen called dispatch to report the robbery, giving a description of the car and the two men that then went over the police radio.

An Ada County Sheriff's deputy found the car shortly after, moving at a high rate of speed on Interstate-84.

The deputy followed the car as it entered Canyon County.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of Nampa Police, pulled the car over on Karcher Boulevard. During the traffic stop, the deputy saw the four boxes of Air Jordans in the back seat of the car.

Aceves and Borges Santiago were eventually arrested and taken to the Canyon County Jail. Later the next day, they were transferred to the Ada County Jail, where they are being held on $100,000 bonds each.

