Sheriff: Suspect released after deadly shooting in Midvale

Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas says the suspect, Terry Ash, claims he shot Matthew Banning in self defense. The investigation is ongoing.

MIDVALE, Idaho — One man is dead and another man is claiming self defense after a shooting in Midvale on Sunday evening.

Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas says at 7:22 p.m. dispatchers got a call about a shooting on South School Road in Midvale. He says the call came from a neighbor.

When emergency crews arrived they found 43-year-old Matthew Banning dead at the scene.

The suspect, 41-year-old Terry Ash was taken into custody but later released.

Thomas says they didn't have enough to hold him so he was released from custody pending further investigation.

The sheriff says Ash fired one round from a revolver that struck Banning in the upper chest. Banning was armed with a semi-automatic pistol but did not fire the weapon, Thomas said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 208-414-2121.

Thomas said the two men used to be friends but had some kind of falling out in the past.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the county prosecutor for review.