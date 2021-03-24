Boise shooting suspect in custody

Police say Daniel Bondar shot a woman last week, then dropped her off at a hospital before fleeing.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested a man investigators say shot a woman and left her at a local hospital earlier this month.

Daniel Bondar, 31, is charged with aggravated battery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators had been looking for Bondar since a woman was shot and injured near Maple Grove and Ustick roads March 17. The suspect and the woman who was shot know each other, police say.

The shooting victim is expected to recover. After bringing her to the hospital, Bondar fled, according to police.

He was taken into custody in Nampa at about 3 p.m. Tuesday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Officers also recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Bondar is currently held in the Ada County Jail, and is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

