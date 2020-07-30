Search underway for inmate who walked away from women's prison south of Boise

Michelle Rene Descharme was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday walking near Pleasant Valley Road and Amex Road.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for an inmate who walked away from a women's prison south of Boise Wednesday afternoon.

According to an IDOC spokesman, Michelle Rene Descharme left the South Boise Women's Correctional Center and was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. walking near Pleasant Valley Road and Amex Road south of Boise.

Descharme was wearing grey sweatpants and a white sports bra with a dark t-shirt over her shoulder.

The 49-year-old described being white with brown hair, hazel eyes and an olive complexion. She is 4-foot-10 and weighs 250 pounds.

According to IDOC, Descharme’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery in Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bannock, Bingham and Ada Counties.

She was scheduled to be eligible for parole on June 1, 2025 and would have completed her sentence on May 31, 2031.

Anyone with information about Descharme’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Watch more crime news: